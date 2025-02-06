Vishnu Prakash bags contract worth Rs 248 crore from BHEL

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia has received a letter of award from Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) for a significant civil construction project at NTPC's 800 MW Sipat Project.

The project encompasses a wide range of civil, structural, and architectural works within the power block area.

"Vishnu Prakash R Punglia was selected as the preferred contractor following a rigorous tender evaluation process. The total contract value is Rs. 247.55 crore," the company said in a statement.

Vishnu Prakash R. Punglia is an integrated engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with experience in the design and construction of various infrastructure projects for the central and state governments, autonomous bodies, and private bodies across nine states and one Union territory in India.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.7% to Rs 23.73 crore on 13% increase in net sales to Rs 334.87 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.16% to currently trade at Rs 217.70 on the BSE.

