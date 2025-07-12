IRB Infra reports 8% YoY jump in Q1 FY26 toll revenue

IRB Infrastructure Developers, along with its InvIT associate IRB Infrastructure Trust, reported combined toll revenue of Rs 1,680 crore for the April-June quarter of FY26, marking an 8% year-on-year increase from Rs 1,556 crore in Q1 FY25.For the month of June 2025, toll collections stood at Rs 544.8 crore, reflecting a 5% year-on-year growth from Rs 517.2 crore in June 2024. The company noted that the early onset of the monsoon this year had a moderate impact on traffic growth during the month.
Amitabh Murarka, deputy CEO, IRB Infrastructure Developers, said, It is encouraging to witness sustained growth in toll collections throughout the first quarter of FY26, compared to the same period last yeardespite the early onset of the monsoon in many parts of the country, which had a marginal impact on traffic volumes. He added, Looking ahead, we expect this positive growth trajectory to continue, supported by the anticipated completion of ongoing projects in our portfolio, which will further strengthen revenue visibility.
IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) is Indias leading and the largest integrated and first multi-national transport infrastructure developer in roads and highways sector. It operates across multiple business models such as build-operate-transfer (BOT), toll-operate-transfer (TOT), and hybrid annuity model (HAM).
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 13.7% to Rs 214.72 crore on a 4.3% increase in net sales to Rs 2,149.24 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The scrip slipped 1.39% to settle at Rs 47.62 on Friday, 12 July 2025.
