B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 41.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.63% to Rs 6.47 crore

Net profit of B2B Software Technologies declined 41.96% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.63% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

