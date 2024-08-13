Diligent Media Corporation standalone net profit rises 15.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 96.03% to Rs 2.96 crore

Net profit of Diligent Media Corporation rose 15.02% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 96.03% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.961.51-13.51-25.832.472.882.442.852.452.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp