Diligent Media Corporation standalone net profit rises 15.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 96.03% to Rs 2.96 crore

Net profit of Diligent Media Corporation rose 15.02% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 96.03% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.961.51 96 OPM %-13.51-25.83 -PBDT2.472.88 -14 PBT2.442.85 -14 NP2.452.13 15

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

