Victoria Mills standalone net profit declines 45.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 16.47% to Rs 14.20 crore

Net profit of Victoria Mills declined 45.81% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.47% to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.2017.00 -16 OPM %7.8214.35 -PBDT1.432.79 -49 PBT1.402.76 -49 NP1.102.03 -46

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

