Vishnu Prakash R Punglia standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales decline 0.46% to Rs 240.93 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia declined 77.78% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 240.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 242.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales240.93242.05 0 OPM %11.4314.03 -PBDT11.6125.94 -55 PBT7.6323.10 -67 NP3.8617.37 -78

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

