Vishnu Prakash R Punglia standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia declined 77.78% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 240.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 242.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

