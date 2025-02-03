Surana Telecom and Power standalone net profit rises 17.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.72% to Rs 2.06 croreNet profit of Surana Telecom and Power rose 17.28% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 43.72% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.063.66 -44 OPM %45.1541.80 -PBDT2.131.97 8 PBT1.141.04 10 NP0.950.81 17
