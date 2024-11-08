Vishnu Prakash R Punglia standalone net profit rises 11.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.96% to Rs 334.87 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia rose 11.67% to Rs 23.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.96% to Rs 334.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 296.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.334.87296.4414.5212.9335.3031.2831.6728.7723.7321.25

