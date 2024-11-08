Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishnu Prakash R Punglia standalone net profit rises 11.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia standalone net profit rises 11.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.96% to Rs 334.87 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia rose 11.67% to Rs 23.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.96% to Rs 334.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 296.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales334.87296.44 13 OPM %14.5212.93 -PBDT35.3031.28 13 PBT31.6728.77 10 NP23.7321.25 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

MFs tighten grip on domestic stocks; FPI-DII ownership gap narrows further

RIL lobbies for India satellite spectrum auction in clash with Starlink

NFCSF seeks govt intervention to protect sugar industry from 'collapse'

Panthomath's Bharat Value Fund invests RS 235 cr in Haldiram Bhujiawala

India's rice inventories hit record high at 29.7 MMT, triples govt target

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story