Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 49.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.00% to Rs 103.22 crore

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 49.08% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.00% to Rs 103.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 120.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.103.22120.029.1110.528.8211.002.685.261.933.79

