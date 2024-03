Vishnu Prakash R Punglia announced the receipt of a Letter of Acceptance from the Office of Assistant General Manager, HSIIDC Kharkhoda. The Letter of Acceptance pertains to the project titled " Construction of 57 MLD WTP and all contingent works thereto in all respect along with 120 months of Operation and Maintenance at IMT Kharkhoda, District Sonipat (on EPC Mode). The value of the project is Rs. 103.51 crore.

