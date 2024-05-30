Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishvprabha Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vishvprabha Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 247.62% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net Loss of Vishvprabha Ventures reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 247.62% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 223.37% to Rs 5.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.730.21 248 5.951.84 223 OPM %57.53-9.52 -21.013.80 - PBDT0.20-0.01 LP 0.460.10 360 PBT-0.05-0.08 38 -0.13-0.07 -86 NP-0.20-0.08 -150 -0.27-0.07 -286

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

