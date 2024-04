Vishvprabha Ventures announced that the Assistant Director of Boiler, Vapi Gujarat has given report in which he has cancelled the License of Vishprabha Foods (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Vishvprabha Ventures) for Operating Bolier Unit and directed to scrap the existing Boiler. Factory will remain shut down till new boiler installation is complete and registration with concerned Boiler Authority.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel