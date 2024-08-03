Kuantum Papers standalone net profit declines 41.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.70% to Rs 278.94 crore

Net profit of Kuantum Papers declined 41.36% to Rs 38.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 65.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.70% to Rs 278.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 312.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.278.94312.3825.6635.0463.4898.9950.9687.2738.1965.13

