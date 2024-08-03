Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 19.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 43.10% to Rs 705.49 crore

Net profit of Capri Global Capital rose 19.04% to Rs 75.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 63.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 43.10% to Rs 705.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 493.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales705.49493.02 43 OPM %55.5956.00 -PBDT121.4899.46 22 PBT98.8183.88 18 NP75.7263.61 19

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

