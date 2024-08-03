Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 19.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.10% to Rs 705.49 crore

Net profit of Capri Global Capital rose 19.04% to Rs 75.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 63.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 43.10% to Rs 705.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 493.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.705.49493.0255.5956.00121.4899.4698.8183.8875.7263.61

