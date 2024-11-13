Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vision Corporation reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales decline 12.31% to Rs 4.06 crore

Vision Corporation reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.31% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.064.63 -12 OPM %2.46-0.22 -PBDT0.10-0.01 LP PBT0-0.12 100 NP0-0.12 100

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

