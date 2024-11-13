Vision Corporation reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.31% to Rs 4.06 crore

Vision Corporation reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.31% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4.064.632.46-0.220.10-0.010-0.120-0.12

