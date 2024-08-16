Vistaar Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 37.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 201.93 crore

Net profit of Vistaar Financial Services Pvt rose 37.49% to Rs 42.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 201.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 163.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.201.93163.1066.1465.6960.1444.6757.2942.4042.6931.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp