Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vistaar Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 37.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Vistaar Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 37.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 201.93 crore

Net profit of Vistaar Financial Services Pvt rose 37.49% to Rs 42.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 201.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 163.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales201.93163.10 24 OPM %66.1465.69 -PBDT60.1444.67 35 PBT57.2942.40 35 NP42.6931.05 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Construction equipment sales rise 5% to 28,902 units in Q1 FY25: ICEMA

Kharif sowing over in Rajasthan, all eyes on sky as rain may queer pitch

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Deepak Hooda unsold; Gurdeep joins Patna

Atrocities against women have shaken the country, says Priyanka Gandhi

Premium

PSBs target healthcare, housing to boost deposits with new lucrative deals

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story