Viviana Power Tech consolidated net profit rises 40.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.67% to Rs 58.94 crore

Net profit of Viviana Power Tech rose 40.45% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.67% to Rs 58.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.58.9441.9019.0514.848.515.388.385.305.593.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News