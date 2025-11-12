TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 1.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.59% to Rs 48.83 crore

Net profit of TAAL Enterprises declined 1.79% to Rs 14.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 48.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.48.8349.1231.0334.5920.2921.1319.3019.8714.2714.53

