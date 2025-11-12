Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 48.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.12% to Rs 785.85 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Wagons declined 48.12% to Rs 46.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.12% to Rs 785.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1009.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.785.851009.0413.1213.7794.71131.9578.29119.1846.5689.74

