Excel Realty N Infra consolidated net profit declines 0.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.08% to Rs 1.51 crore

Net profit of Excel Realty N Infra declined 0.91% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 63.08% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.514.09-44.37-8.311.100.961.070.921.091.10

