KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 97.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.87% to Rs 67.20 crore

Net profit of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation declined 97.93% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.87% to Rs 67.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 73.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.67.2073.744.32-1.862.0924.200.9223.360.4220.26

