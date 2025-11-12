Unicommerce eSolutions consolidated net profit rises 29.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 75.30% to Rs 51.38 crore

Net profit of Unicommerce eSolutions rose 29.31% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 75.30% to Rs 51.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.51.3829.3117.7919.489.796.867.796.025.784.47

