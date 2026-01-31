Associate Sponsors

Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 91.80% to Rs 14.73 crore

Net profit of Vivid Global Industries rose 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 91.80% to Rs 14.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales14.737.68 92 OPM %3.124.82 -PBDT0.450.32 41 PBT0.260.13 100 NP0.190.09 111

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

