Kokuyo Camlin reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.98 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 10.84% to Rs 177.46 crore

Net profit of Kokuyo Camlin reported to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.84% to Rs 177.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 160.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales177.46160.11 11 OPM %6.470.28 -PBDT11.23-0.41 LP PBT5.92-5.64 LP NP3.98-4.16 LP

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

