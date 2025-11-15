Alexander Stamps & Coin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net Loss of Alexander Stamps & Coin reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

