Ambitious Plastomac Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 600.00% to Rs 2.17 crore

Net profit of Ambitious Plastomac Company reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 600.00% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

