Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.12% to Rs 128.20 crore

Net profit of Sigachi Industries declined 11.77% to Rs 13.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.12% to Rs 128.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 104.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.65% to Rs 69.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.38% to Rs 488.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 398.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.