Remedium Lifecare reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 94.21% to Rs 81.57 crore

Net Loss of Remedium Lifecare reported to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 53.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 94.21% to Rs 81.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1408.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.33% to Rs 1.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 94.49% to Rs 222.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4041.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.