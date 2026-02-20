VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Abans Financial Services Ltd, Novartis India Ltd, Centum Electronics Ltd and BLB Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 February 2026.

Abans Financial Services Ltd, Novartis India Ltd, Centum Electronics Ltd and BLB Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 February 2026.

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd surged 19.94% to Rs 17.32 at 20-Feb-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Abans Financial Services Ltd soared 15.92% to Rs 233. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14179 shares in the past one month. Novartis India Ltd spiked 14.43% to Rs 950.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17776 shares in the past one month. Centum Electronics Ltd jumped 14.22% to Rs 2623.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35572 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5040 shares in the past one month.