VLS Finance consolidated net profit rises 1.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.43% to Rs 130.05 crore

Net profit of VLS Finance rose 1.40% to Rs 93.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 130.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 110.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.130.05110.7594.7695.01124.89106.70123.62105.2893.2491.95

