VLS Finance consolidated net profit rises 1.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.43% to Rs 130.05 croreNet profit of VLS Finance rose 1.40% to Rs 93.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 130.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 110.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales130.05110.75 17 OPM %94.7695.01 -PBDT124.89106.70 17 PBT123.62105.28 17 NP93.2491.95 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News