Ironwood Education reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3048.94% to Rs 29.60 croreNet profit of Ironwood Education reported to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3048.94% to Rs 29.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales29.600.94 3049 OPM %21.66-40.43 -PBDT5.38-0.37 LP PBT5.25-0.48 LP NP5.24-1.72 LP
