Aban Offshore reports consolidated net profit of Rs 29.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.49% to Rs 91.31 croreNet profit of Aban Offshore reported to Rs 29.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 276.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.49% to Rs 91.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 116.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales91.31116.31 -21 OPM %45.7328.29 -PBDT46.98-242.48 LP PBT21.69-269.80 LP NP29.56-276.55 LP
