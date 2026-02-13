Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aban Offshore reports consolidated net profit of Rs 29.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aban Offshore reports consolidated net profit of Rs 29.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:55 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 21.49% to Rs 91.31 crore

Net profit of Aban Offshore reported to Rs 29.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 276.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.49% to Rs 91.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 116.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales91.31116.31 -21 OPM %45.7328.29 -PBDT46.98-242.48 LP PBT21.69-269.80 LP NP29.56-276.55 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindprakash Industries standalone net profit rises 43.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Loyal Equipments standalone net profit declines 39.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Manaksia Aluminium Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vistar Amar reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Arnold Holdings standalone net profit declines 48.64% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story