VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 29.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 62.40% to Rs 39.64 crore

Net profit of VMS Industries declined 29.51% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 62.40% to Rs 39.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 105.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

