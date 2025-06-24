Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone and Cyient collaborate to launch AI powered Network Configuration Management solution

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
In a landmark collaboration, Vodafone and Cyient have launched an AI-powered Global Network Configuration Management solution supported by data-driven, intelligent configuration analytics.

This innovation represents a major milestone in transforming network engineering and operations, delivering unprecedented visibility and efficiency across Vodafone's teams and markets.

This cutting-edge solution is the result of a close collaboration between Vodafone and Cyient teams. It leverages AI to unify configuration data, as well as logical and physical inventory, enhancing network management efficiency across multiple Vodafone local markets.

The platform provides Vodafone teams with unified network visibility across markets, enabling them to benchmark configurations, detect anomalies, and track deployments. It supports mobility strategy analysis and spectrum utilization, driving efficiency, alignment, and faster data-driven decisions.

VISMON provides the strategic foundation to oversee configuration data across all markets, enabling us to harmonize practices, identify best-performing setups, and optimize our networks more effectively than ever, said Mostafa Noureldien, Manager, Network Development Digital Strategy, Vodafone.

VISMON, an AI-powered solution, has already delivered transformational benefits in large scale deployments, including a 70% reduction in time spent compiling cross-market reports, three times faster decision-making, and an expected 50% decrease in errors caused by inconsistent configuration.

At Cyient, we are proud to partner with Vodafone in their journey toward smarter, faster, and more intelligent network operations, said Joaquim Croca, Vice President and Regional Head of Sales, Cyient. This AI-driven platform exemplifies how intelligent automation and data-led insights can drive real impactdelivering agility, consistency, and strategic clarity at scale.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

