Eicher Motors' motorcycle sales grow 34% YoY in March

Eicher Motors reported a 33.71% increase in total motorcycle sales to 101,021 units in March 2025 from 75,551 units sold in March 2024.

Sales of models with engine capacity up to 350cc grew by 32% to 87,312 units, while sales of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc increased by 49% to 13,709 units in March 2025, compared with March 2024.

The international business division recorded sales of 12,971 units in March 2025, marking a 36% increase on a YoY basis.

B Govindarajan, managing director and CEO of Royal Enfield, said, "This year has been nothing short of extraordinary for Royal Enfield. Crossing the 1 million annual sales milestone, our highest ever, is a testament to how far weve come. From a time when 50,000 motorcycles a year felt like a big win to now setting new global benchmarks in the mid-size segment, our journey has been incredible. The overwhelming response to the Bullet Battalion Black and the new Classic 350, along with our ability to quickly adapt to rider feedback with new variants, made this our best year yet."

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB VolvoVolvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company reported a 17.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,170.50 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 995.97 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 18.8% YoY to Rs 4,888.11 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Eicher Motors fell 1.10% to Rs 5,289.10 on the BSE.

