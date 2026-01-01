Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd and Adani Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 January 2026.

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd and Adani Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 January 2026.

Vodafone Idea Ltd surged 9.48% to Rs 11.78 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1298.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 843.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd soared 6.56% to Rs 604.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52592 shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd spiked 6.22% to Rs 303. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sunteck Realty Ltd spurt 4.76% to Rs 415. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 96671 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8392 shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd jumped 4.65% to Rs 149.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dr Reddy's Swiss subsidiary gets USFDA CRL for biosimilar AVT03

NCC bags orders worth Rs 1,237-cr in December

Weighted average lending rate stood at 8.71% at end Nov-25

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; auto shares accelerate

SSWL gains after reporting 22% YoY rise in net turnover for December 2025

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story