NCC bags orders worth Rs 1,237-cr in December

NCC announced that it has secured four new orders during December 2025 with an aggregate value of Rs 1,237.24 crore.

According to an exchange filing, the buildings division accounted for orders worth Rs 704.67 crore, while the transportation division received orders valued at Rs 532.57 crore.

The company clarified that the orders were received in the normal course of business and do not include any internal orders. It added that the promoters, promoter group and group companies have no interest in the entities awarding the projects, and the contracts do not qualify as related party transactions.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.