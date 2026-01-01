SSWL gains after reporting 22% YoY rise in net turnover for December 2025

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) advanced 2.76% to Rs 199.20 after the company reported a net turnover of Rs 446.59 crore for December 2025, marking a 22.44% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 364.74 crore recorded in December 2024.

The companys gross turnover rose 15.98% to Rs 515.87 crore in December 2025, up from Rs 444.81 crore posted in the same month last year.

In value terms, the aluminium products segment recorded a robust 42% YoY growth, while the tractor segment grew by 59% YoY. However, the truck segment jumped 14% YoY, the 2- and 3-wheeler segment gained 60% YoY, the passenger carsteel segment dropped 22% YoY, and the overall exports segment plunged 20% YoY in December 2025.

In volume terms, the aluminium products segment surged 38% YoY, the tractor segment increased 37% YoY, and the truck segment grew 57% YoY. Meanwhile, the 2- and 3-wheeler segment jumped 60% YoY, the passenger carsteel segment declined 17% YoY, and the overall exports segment tumbled 54% YoY during the review period. Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas. The company reported a 23% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.52 crore on a 9.6% rise in net sales to Rs 1,200.57 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.