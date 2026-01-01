Benchmarks trade with minor gains; auto shares accelerate

The key domestic indices traded with decent gains in mid-morning trade as the Nifty traded above the 26,150 mark. Market sentiment remained positive amid optimism over monthly auto sales data, even as the New Year holiday kept volumes light.

Auto shares jumped on the back of monthly sales announcements, extending gains for the third consecutive trading session.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 104.08 points or 0.12% to 85,326.44. The Nifty 50 index climbed 38.25 points or 0.15% to 26,167.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.03%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,086 shares rose and 1,633 shares fell. A total of 228 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index added 0.77% to 28,405.65. The index jumped 2.95% for the three consecutive trading sessions. Ashok Leyland (up 2.6%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.34%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.24%), Tube Investments of India (up 0.87%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.38%), Bharat Forge (up 0.34%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 0.31%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 0.24%), Uno Minda (up 0.11%) and Bajaj Auto (up 0.07%) surged. Stocks in Spotlight: VST Tillers Tractors rose 0.04%. The company reported an 29.77% increase in total sales to 4,376 units in December 2025, up from 3,372 units sold in December 2024.

Escorts Kubota advanced 1.54% after the companys agri-machinery business division sold 7,577 tractors in December 2025, registering a growth of 38.5% compared with 5,472 tractors sold in December 2024. Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) shed 0.74%. The company along with its joint venture, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 719 crore. Global Market: Both the US and major Asian markets will remain shut today on account of the New Years Day holiday. Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 pulled back on Wednesday, though the index still closed out a bumper year. The broad market S&P 500 dipped 0.74% and closed at 6,845.50, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.76% and ended at 23,241.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 303.77 points, or 0.63%, and settled at 48,063.29.