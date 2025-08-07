Devrup Trading reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Devrup Trading remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.040.0625.0016.670.010.010.010.010.010.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News