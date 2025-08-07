Linc consolidated net profit declines 16.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.28% to Rs 136.98 crore

Net profit of Linc declined 16.37% to Rs 7.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 136.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.136.98130.119.5910.9513.6114.909.8911.137.058.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News