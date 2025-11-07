Voler Car standalone net profit declines 50.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.16% to Rs 13.89 crore

Net profit of Voler Car declined 50.86% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.16% to Rs 13.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.8911.374.3916.801.181.981.151.950.861.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News