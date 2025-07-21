Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voler Car standalone net profit rises 18.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Voler Car standalone net profit rises 18.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 21.92% to Rs 12.35 crore

Net profit of Voler Car rose 18.69% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.92% to Rs 12.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.3510.13 22 OPM %9.8012.93 -PBDT1.801.28 41 PBT1.771.25 42 NP1.271.07 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

