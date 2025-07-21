Voler Car standalone net profit rises 18.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.92% to Rs 12.35 crore

Net profit of Voler Car rose 18.69% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.92% to Rs 12.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12.3510.139.8012.931.801.281.771.251.271.07

