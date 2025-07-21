Board of BEML approves sub-division of equity shares

At meeting held on 21 July 2025

The Board of BEML at its meeting held on 21 July 2025 has approved sub-division/ split of existing 1 (One) equity share of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 2 (Two) equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up, subject to shareholders' approval.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News