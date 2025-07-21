Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 40.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.33% to Rs 58.44 crore

Net profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 40.89% to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.33% to Rs 58.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.58.4444.8427.2427.4516.5312.2914.8210.7011.688.29

