UltraTech Cement Q1 PAT rises 49% YoY to Rs 2,226 cr

The cement major reported a 48.91% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,225.90 crore for Q1 FY26, driven by strong operating performance and lower energy costs. Revenue from operations grew 13.06% YoY to Rs 21,275.45 crore.

Net sales stood at Rs 21,040 crore for the quarter, reflecting a 12.96% increase from Rs 18,626 crore in the same period last year. Profit before tax (PBT) for Q1 FY26 was Rs 3,007.80 crore, marking a growth of 62% from Rs 1,856.72 crore in Q1 FY25

Profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) stood at Rs 4,591 crore in Q1 FY26, registering growth of 44.1% from Rs 3,186 crore reported in Q1 FY25.

UltraTech reported consolidated sales volumes reached 36.83 mn mt for the quarter, growing 9.7% with the acquisitions of The India Cements and the cement business of Kesoram Industries. Energy costs were lower by 12% yoy, mainly on account of reduced fuel prices. Raw material costs marginally rose by 2%. UltraTech has increased its grey cement capacity by 3.5 mtpa in Q1 FY26, bringing its total capacity to 192.26 mtpa. India Cements, with a capacity of 14.45 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), became a subsidiary of UltraTech effective December 25, 2024. UltraTech said it has successfully turned around the performance of the acquired assets, helping India Cements clock an EBITDA of Rs 92 crore, a significant improvement from a loss of Rs 9 crore in the same quarter last year.