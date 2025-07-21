Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UltraTech Cement Q1 PAT rises 49% YoY to Rs 2,226 cr

UltraTech Cement Q1 PAT rises 49% YoY to Rs 2,226 cr

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
The cement major reported a 48.91% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,225.90 crore for Q1 FY26, driven by strong operating performance and lower energy costs. Revenue from operations grew 13.06% YoY to Rs 21,275.45 crore.

Net sales stood at Rs 21,040 crore for the quarter, reflecting a 12.96% increase from Rs 18,626 crore in the same period last year. Profit before tax (PBT) for Q1 FY26 was Rs 3,007.80 crore, marking a growth of 62% from Rs 1,856.72 crore in Q1 FY25

Profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) stood at Rs 4,591 crore in Q1 FY26, registering growth of 44.1% from Rs 3,186 crore reported in Q1 FY25.

UltraTech reported consolidated sales volumes reached 36.83 mn mt for the quarter, growing 9.7% with the acquisitions of The India Cements and the cement business of Kesoram Industries. Energy costs were lower by 12% yoy, mainly on account of reduced fuel prices. Raw material costs marginally rose by 2%.

UltraTech has increased its grey cement capacity by 3.5 mtpa in Q1 FY26, bringing its total capacity to 192.26 mtpa. India Cements, with a capacity of 14.45 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), became a subsidiary of UltraTech effective December 25, 2024. UltraTech said it has successfully turned around the performance of the acquired assets, helping India Cements clock an EBITDA of Rs 92 crore, a significant improvement from a loss of Rs 9 crore in the same quarter last year.

Additionally, the company also unlocked 0.3 mtpa additional capacity through debottlenecking in the northern region and is planning a two-year capex program focused on aligning acquired assets with UltraTech's efficiency benchmarks.

UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the third-largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated grey cement capacity of 154.86 mtpa.

Shares of UltraTech Cement shed 0.59% to Rs 12,572 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

