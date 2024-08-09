Voltaire Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 85.00% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Voltaire Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 85.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.370.2078.38-175.000.30-0.340.30-0.340.22-0.44

