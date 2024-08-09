Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Voltaire Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 85.00% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Voltaire Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 85.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.370.20 85 OPM %78.38-175.00 -PBDT0.30-0.34 LP PBT0.30-0.34 LP NP0.22-0.44 LP

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

