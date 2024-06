With effect from 14 June 2024

Voltamp Transformers announced that Jabal C. Lashkari (DIN: 00216994) vide the letter dated 14 June 2024 has tendered his resignation as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 15 June 2024 along with his membership in various Committees.

