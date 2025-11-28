Magellanic Cloud subsidiary wins order worth Rs 3 cr

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Scandron, a subsidiary of Magellanic Cloud, has received a work order from M/s. Resonia, a Vedanta group company. The work order involves the use of drones for cargo transportation, as part of ongoing initiatives to improve efficiency and enhance operational capabilities in the relevant sector.

The total value of the contract is approx. Rs 3 crore for execution of Phase-I, covering a quantity of 500 MT. The execution of the additional 1,500 MT (Phase-II) valued approx. Rs 9 crore shall be considered upon successful completion of Phase-I.

