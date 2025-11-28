Home / Markets / Capital Market News / YOGI gains on bagging Rs 19-cr orders

YOGI gains on bagging Rs 19-cr orders

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
YOGI rose 1.83% to Rs 166.95 after the company secured purchase orders worth Rs 18.77 crore from Companion Vinimay Trading for supplying one complete set per order of various industrial components.

The orders cover Structure Assembly, Head Assembly, Rotary Table & Electrical Accessories, Tool Changer, Additional Axis and related accessories, and are to be executed within 15 days.

YOGI is a leading real estate developer. The company has revised its main business objective from providing advisory and consultancy services to undertaking real estate development.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 9390% to Rs 9.29 crore on a 192871.4% zoom in revenue from operations to Rs 135.08 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

